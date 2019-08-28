Edgemoor Investment Advisors Holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Holder Rmb Capital Management Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 7,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 4,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,499 shares as the company's stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 41,763 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 35,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 446,440 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500.

