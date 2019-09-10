Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $576,992 as Market Value Declined; As Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.16. About 313,818 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 500 shares. 6,040 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 19,815 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has 23,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 96,530 shares. Regions has 1,481 shares. 2,834 are owned by Fdx Inc. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.06% or 298,409 shares in its portfolio. Korea stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Meritage Mngmt reported 39,078 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Strs Ohio holds 0.1% or 177,303 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 6,300 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares to 20,723 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).