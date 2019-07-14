Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $823,722; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Valuation Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.15 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.22. About 291,386 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. 8,031 shares were sold by Lee Robert Darren, worth $918,952. $374,400 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was sold by Herren Richard Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp reported 2,087 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.39% or 56,134 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 70,257 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 5,680 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 5,553 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2,920 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 525,813 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Trexquant LP owns 11,440 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 109,520 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.02% or 12,400 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 517 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Advisors Asset holds 39,248 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,927 shares to 17,773 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.