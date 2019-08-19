Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $437,400; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $329,115

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 66,690 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 306,049 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Germain D J owns 130,878 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 14,004 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 1.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin Ser stated it has 151,143 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca holds 2.31% or 22,375 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prtn has 46,077 shares. Btim Corporation has 11,568 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc reported 4,398 shares. Zacks Invest invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tig Advisors Llc holds 0.7% or 71,368 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 13,618 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs Inc holds 2,440 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.24% or 188,622 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares to 398,898 shares, valued at $47.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,806 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Bet On Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Not All High Yield Is Risky: Magellan Midstream Partners Is A Strong Buy With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.