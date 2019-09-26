Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holding Held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 26,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd holds 423,001 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc has 0.38% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hightower Lc holds 252,868 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcrae Management invested in 3,052 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd stated it has 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.11M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth holds 0.11% or 1,975 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Lc owns 3,730 shares. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,696 shares. Raymond James Serv reported 223,359 shares. Axiom Investors Lc De reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 146,215 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Communications reported 0.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 12,174 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,885 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 577,676 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Parus (Uk) stated it has 18.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap City Company Fl invested in 3.05% or 55,222 shares. 5,284 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Lp. Jefferies Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Capital Limited has invested 7.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow Finance, a New York-based fund reported 119,127 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 258,162 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6.29M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.25M shares or 5.36% of the stock. Glaxis Capital Limited Liability Co owns 15,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 2.52% or 1.02M shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,855 shares to 146,427 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.