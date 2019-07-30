Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $633,080; Stock Value Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Increases Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,762 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 154,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone CEO Schwarzman Talks U.S. and China Relations (Video); 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 24/04/2018 – CFTC May Act on Manufactured CDS Payouts After Blackstone Trade; 29/05/2018 – Australian real estate: Blackstone buys in; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR: BLACKSTONE EDUCATING UNDERGRAD WOMEN ABOUT PE CAREERS; 10/05/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L – CO SELLS CANNON BRIDGE HOUSE FOR BLACKSTONE FOR £248 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 416,521 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

