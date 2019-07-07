Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $2.40 Million; Stock Price Declined; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Lifted Holding in Itron (ITRI)

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,477 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 209,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 112,080 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 115.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 88,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Pfd Series Y declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Uber, Bank of America and AT&T – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Partners has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Weik Mgmt reported 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monetary Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 37,900 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Central State Bank & invested in 85,746 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Mufg Americas Hldgs has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 104,669 shares. Covington Capital Management invested in 0.43% or 252,830 shares. Kempner Mgmt holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 257,766 shares. Fagan accumulated 235,500 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.14M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.69M shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 203,642 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (NYSE:WMS) by 44,523 shares to 167,766 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Gp accumulated 1,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Lc invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Fmr Ltd stated it has 253,752 shares. Moreover, Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 893,744 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 95,354 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 1.24% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Fdx stated it has 4,416 shares. 8,451 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. 18,614 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 26,023 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 17,900 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 1,019 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 44,967 shares.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilent Announces Receipt of FDA Approval for pharmDX Assay – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITRI Wins 2019 Edison Awardsâ„¢ with iRoadSafe – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Itron and VINCI Energies to Build Australia’s Largest Standalone Smart Lighting Project – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. Shares for $19,012 were sold by Ziegler Lynda L..