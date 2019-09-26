Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake By $305,938; Kemper (KMPR) Shorts Increased By 26.15%

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) had an increase of 26.15% in short interest. KMPR’s SI was 1.41M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.15% from 1.12 million shares previously. With 383,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)’s short sellers to cover KMPR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 100,846 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,154 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 87,874 shares with $8.56 million value, up from 84,720 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.81M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Kemper Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,408 are held by Zacks Investment Mngmt. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 225,022 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 400 are held by Asset. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5.42M shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 3,085 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,250 shares. American Gru owns 122,177 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Finance Of San Francisco Ltd has 1.06% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 6,152 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 165,882 shares. 136,881 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). D E Shaw And Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Duncker Streett Co has 1,500 shares.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $230,778 activity. $34,875 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) shares were bought by Joyce Robert Joseph. Holmes Kimberly A. bought $195,903 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc stated it has 396,111 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Greystone Managed owns 74,204 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.57% or 723,643 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability owns 246,865 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. West Chester Advsr invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De accumulated 1.82% or 32,304 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 75,211 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 70,166 shares. Pinnacle Financial Inc reported 66,761 shares stake. Foster Motley invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Delta Cap Management Ltd Com reported 2.81% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 10,331 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York owns 146 shares.

