Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Lennar (LEN) Position By $1.77 Million; Stone Run Capital Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 36,114 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 295,140 shares with $14.49M value, up from 259,026 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 1.43M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 2,251 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 31,638 shares with $7.90M value, up from 29,387 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $66.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.94. About 215,123 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 11.39% above currents $48.38 stock price. Lennar had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LEN in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 196,869 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lmr Llp owns 13,099 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares. 233,935 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 209,549 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Service Automobile Association owns 784,550 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 23,862 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 41,289 shares. 132 are held by Farmers Merchants. Rwc Asset Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 919,106 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Ishares Inc (EZU) stake by 29,550 shares to 20,723 valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 668,154 shares and now owns 21,605 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.50% above currents $247.94 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fayez Sarofim And Communications invested in 3,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Aull & Monroe Management Corporation reported 2,361 shares. Hikari Limited owns 22,800 shares. 620 were reported by Kistler. Brown Advisory reported 84,286 shares stake. Oakworth holds 1,704 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Llc reported 790 shares. Earnest Ltd Company holds 88,073 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 486,662 shares. Moreover, Letko Brosseau And Incorporated has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 900 shares. Moreover, Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Triangle Secs Wealth reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,253 shares.