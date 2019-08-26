Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding by $563,516; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $365,982

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 33,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,365 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 680,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 179,533 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 206,648 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares to 21,605 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $110,640 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1. ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling accumulated 1,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 1.49M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D L Carlson Investment holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 286,746 shares. 6,842 were reported by Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Van Eck accumulated 2.29 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 12,835 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 327 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 240,553 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com invested in 0.01% or 676 shares. 3,458 were reported by Glenmede Na. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 68,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 500 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.