Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Plancorp Holds Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 17,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 126,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 3.41 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 215,030 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth has 95,742 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tegean Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 100,000 shares stake. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 168,192 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 0.99% or 24,186 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 3.62 million shares. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 7,823 shares. 80,921 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Grassi Invest reported 312,060 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,844 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 196,364 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 82,681 were accumulated by Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares to 126,642 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.93 million activity. Callahan Daniel D. had sold 1,156 shares worth $70,545 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company owns 13,083 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 20,094 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 1.02 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 10,240 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 111,829 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 25,734 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr has 6,213 shares. Davenport Lc owns 5,790 shares. 19,348 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 247,335 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 13,250 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 13,166 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,138 shares.