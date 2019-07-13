Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Shorts Increased By 29.3%

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 398,898 shares with $47.05 million value, down from 404,475 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) had an increase of 29.3% in short interest. ACDSF’s SI was 1.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29.3% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 85,800 avg volume, 18 days are for ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s short sellers to cover ACDSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ascendas Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $7.08 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore and Australia. It has a 19.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio is diversified across five major divisions of the business space and industrial property market.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 21,384 shares to 137,572 valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 20,255 shares and now owns 323,572 shares. Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) was raised too.