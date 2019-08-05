Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut By $823,722 Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 3.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 52,206 shares with $19.91 million value, down from 54,368 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $330.77. About 4.80 million shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $23300 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of FDS in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $211 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Morgan Stanley. See FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $264.0000 New Target: $263.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $256.0000 New Target: $246.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $242.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $264.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $211 New Target: $220 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $209 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.32 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 31.73 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FactSet to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Innovation Summit – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.18% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $269.73. About 313,886 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Management Company has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 2,277 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,445 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Profit Invest Ltd Liability reported 2.82% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Anchor Cap Advisors Lc reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 931,202 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 599 shares. 22,230 are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. Bessemer Grp reported 648 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.61% or 10,000 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.37% or 381,749 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 20,325 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.31 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.01% or 17,796 shares. 53,864 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. United Kingdom-based Hengistbury Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 57,338 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Prudential Fincl reported 557,026 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 41,905 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,791 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 128,950 shares. Gw Henssler & stated it has 2,484 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chevy Chase reported 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sadoff Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakmont Corp has invested 21.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Financial Consulate reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

