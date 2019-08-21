Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.11 Million as Stock Rose; As Intel Corp. (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Holding by $980,553

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 18,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,056 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 52,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 8.42M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.91. About 4.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 16/03/2018 – Row over Breivik massacre threatens Norway’s justice minister, cabinet; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 04/04/2018 – Tinder’s dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares to 221,393 shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 25,939 shares to 30,799 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 8,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.