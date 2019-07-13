Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $695,393 Its Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holding; Indus Capital Partners Boosted Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding By $1.86 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 45.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 463,818 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 8.70%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48M shares with $6.85 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $6.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 19.52M shares traded or 219.29% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 6,499 shares as Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG)’s stock declined 14.32%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 41,763 shares with $4.47M value, up from 35,264 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group In now has $4.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 669,527 shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 11,670 shares. Mason Street Llc stated it has 7,426 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,517 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has 0.06% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 43 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,860 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 347,060 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,080 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 32,814 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 3,004 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 6,340 shares to 221,393 valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,162 shares and now owns 52,206 shares. Ishares Inc (EZU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Secoo Hldg Ltd stake by 188,547 shares to 868,688 valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 961,482 shares and now owns 3.26 million shares. Best Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BMV Recognizes CEMEX as Top Sustainability Performer for Fourth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cemex Subjecting Investors To Mexican Cement Torture – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.