Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $2.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holder North Run Capital LP Has Decreased Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 115.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 88,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 195,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares to 21,605 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx owns 14,078 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Com has invested 1.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barry Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23,974 shares. Stifel has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,745 shares. Homrich Berg has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,632 shares. Arbor Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monetta Fin Service stated it has 150,000 shares. 654,239 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.57M shares. Capital Ww Invsts reported 53.77 million shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 166,613 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc invested in 157,773 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.50M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.