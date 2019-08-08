Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $725,270; Celgene (CELG) Stake Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 623,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.01M, up from 615,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 3.22M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 4,635 shares to 83,442 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 38,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,444 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

