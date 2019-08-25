Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $652,509 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 398,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.05 million, down from 404,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 324,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.68 million, up from 319,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares to 144,518 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,545 shares to 444,258 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.