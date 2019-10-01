Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $7.98 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40M, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 17.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 20,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 341,033 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75 million, down from 361,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 7.67 million shares traded or 155.00% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,855 shares to 146,427 shares, valued at $16.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 156,220 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4.94M shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Com has 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.29M shares. Syntal Cap Partners Llc invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff & stated it has 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau & Associates has 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btr Cap holds 4.55% or 182,200 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 92,641 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Ftb Inc stated it has 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First United National Bank accumulated 10,766 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd stated it has 74,075 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability Co holds 5.23 million shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. 204,659 are held by Vestor Cap.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hilltop has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,352 shares. 859,519 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 124,894 shares. North American Mngmt stated it has 14,513 shares. 34,760 are held by Birch Hill Advsrs Lc. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sun Life Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 497 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 18,200 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability owns 2,498 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 183,297 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 90,959 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,893 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 12,921 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) holds 153,140 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,157 shares to 118,259 shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).