Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $7.98 Million; Hood River Capital Management Has Raised Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position By $728,562

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hood River Capital Management Llc acquired 7,834 shares as Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 218,724 shares with $20.52M value, up from 210,890 last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corp now has $5.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.98. About 98,202 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 338,934 shares with $45.40 million value, down from 398,898 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 7.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.69% above currents $138.85 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Cap Llc owns 249,043 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 107,667 are held by Tompkins Corporation. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Mgmt accumulated 9,346 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fir Tree LP holds 6.58% or 491,000 shares in its portfolio. 13,602 were reported by Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Apriem Advsr holds 3,762 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 458,173 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 61,984 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtn Lc holds 6.18% or 299,616 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 7.18% or 6.28 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 279,873 shares. Schulhoff And Company owns 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,209 shares. 9,244 were reported by Pure Fincl. Rbf Ltd Liability Co holds 55,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 8,855 shares to 146,427 valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 6,297 shares and now owns 69,146 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Putnam Investments owns 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 85,696 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 84,408 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,230 shares. Sun Life reported 0.15% stake. Kennedy Cap Inc accumulated 21,422 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 11,843 shares. Northern Corp reported 431,406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity Research invested in 9,880 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Shaker Oh owns 3.49% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 55,948 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,700 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 3,067 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 36.05% or 2,259 shares in its portfolio.

