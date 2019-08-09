Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut By $652,509 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 26 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 28 sold and decreased their stock positions in Icahn Enterprises LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 182.82 million shares, down from 184.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 398,898 shares with $47.05 million value, down from 404,475 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 13.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.76% above currents $138.19 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, February 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 2.03% or 57.83 million shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 714,215 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 4.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Cap Mngmt invested in 1.02% or 24,223 shares. Madison Invest holds 290,504 shares. Southeast Asset Inc holds 12,676 shares. Punch Associate Inv Management Inc accumulated 1.05% or 103,978 shares. Moreover, Boltwood Capital Mgmt has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,962 shares. Moreover, Osterweis has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana Tru Investment Management Communication holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,779 shares. Allen Inv Lc stated it has 1.39M shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 209,971 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc holds 32,024 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 6,339 shares to 137,246 valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 88,870 shares and now owns 165,522 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $15.43 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

It closed at $75.45 lastly. It is down 2.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 03/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises 1Q EPS 77c; 21/05/2018 – ARCA CAPITAL TO WORK WITH ICAHN TO OPPOSE AMTRUST PRIVATIZATION; 18/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC – SANDRIDGE HAS COMMITTED TO EVALUATE ANY CREDIBLE OFFERS TO ACQUIRE COMPANY, INCLUDING OFFERS FROM ICAHN CAPITAL; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN WORKING WITH CORVEX’S MEISTER ON ENERGEN; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES:DEAL DOES NOT INCL. TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $38,903 activity.

Icahn Carl C holds 52.77% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. for 175.44 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 27,964 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 8,672 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut & Co. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6.07 million shares.