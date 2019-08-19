Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $725,270 as Stock Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 82,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 475,521 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.34 million, down from 558,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,642 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohi (NYSE:PGR) by 6,270 shares to 498,015 shares, valued at $35.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 40,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).