Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $2.40 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish Comerica (CMA)

Among 8 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Comerica has $93 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.30’s average target is 33.99% above currents $59.93 stock price. Comerica had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Wedbush maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Thursday, August 22. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7100 target. Evercore downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, July 18 to “In-Line” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the shares of CMA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral”. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17. See Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $73.0000 Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $85 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $87 Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Downgrade

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 115.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 88,870 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 165,522 shares with $4.57 million value, up from 76,652 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $245.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 49.26 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,766 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.24% or 217,425 shares in its portfolio. Captrust owns 331,621 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,797 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 307,506 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 139,759 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 8,654 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Fiera Cap Corp holds 228,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Mutual Ins holds 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 298,226 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 18.93M shares. 44,000 are owned by Springowl Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vigilant Ltd Liability owns 1,675 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 6,340 shares to 221,393 valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 4,998 shares and now owns 6,566 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.02% above currents $27.05 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,860 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 0.23% or 23,550 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 67,661 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 987,709 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 0.13% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Horizon Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 60,933 shares. Utah Retirement reported 30,413 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 263,412 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 3,106 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 38,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 4,014 shares.

