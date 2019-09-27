Edge Wealth Management Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Stake; Borgwarner (BWA)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 217.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,857 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 10,007 shares with $452,000 value, up from 3,150 last quarter. Bristol now has $81.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal

Borgwarner Inc (BWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 193 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 171 decreased and sold their positions in Borgwarner Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 181.04 million shares, up from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Borgwarner Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 134 Increased: 136 New Position: 57.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 1.02 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 8.79% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. for 6.35 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 2.31 million shares or 7.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 4.08% invested in the company for 818,772 shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 53,490 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.55 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.66 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 11,326 shares to 267,473 valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 29,647 shares and now owns 76,270 shares. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.87% above currents $49.97 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.