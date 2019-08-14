Edge Wealth Management Trimmed By $324,900 Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut By $1.43 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 9,058 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 6,243 shares with $989,000 value, down from 15,301 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 4.83 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 93.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 5,700 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 420 shares with $24,000 value, down from 6,120 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $87.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 5.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Capital Llp holds 0.77% or 525,843 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 9,972 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prns LP holds 10,023 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Korea Investment accumulated 0.59% or 824,375 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 17,725 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 5,121 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baillie Gifford Communications invested in 0.92% or 5.32M shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Llc holds 25,214 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 4,905 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 8,889 are owned by Colony Gp. Falcon Edge Capital Lp has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,271 shares to 7,651 valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 33,610 shares and now owns 50,864 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 27.09% above currents $143.88 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Finemark National Bank & Trust & reported 38,227 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.37% or 676,544 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% or 2.58 million shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 26,597 shares. 26,628 are owned by Hbk Lp. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 145,152 shares. Macquarie stated it has 104,721 shares. 2,384 were reported by Pennsylvania Co. Leavell Investment Mgmt owns 41,510 shares. Private Ocean Lc holds 0.02% or 1,205 shares. 3,950 are owned by Osborne Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 32,597 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,417 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 29.86% above currents $46.78 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets.