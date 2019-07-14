Edge Wealth Management Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) Raised as Share Price Declined; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Rose, Thiel Macro Has Lowered by $4.90 Million Its Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.84M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares to 101,683 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,351 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.53% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 13,864 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,425 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,271 shares. 4,132 were reported by Northstar Gru Inc. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22,986 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,391 shares. 12,221 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 114,822 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 25,352 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 2.34% stake. Montag A Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,774 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.34% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davenport And Company Ltd Llc reported 24,680 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 1,600 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point Joins Pershing In Opposing UTCâ€™s Merger With Raytheon – ValueWalk” with publication date: July 02, 2019.