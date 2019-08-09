Edge Wealth Management Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Upped by $570,000 as Stock Declined; Cwm Stake in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Raised by $3.21 Million as Valuation Declined

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 110.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 33,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 64,316 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 30,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 997,271 shares traded or 5.69% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 6.52 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ) by 138,659 shares to 400 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 6,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares to 3,938 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,683 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

