Edge Wealth Management Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered by $750,000 as Share Price Declined; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Cognios Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84,000, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 18,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 374,733 shares. Eagle Ridge owns 79,296 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 383,815 shares. 17,037 were reported by Scott And Selber Inc. Spinnaker Trust has 33,536 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bennicas & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 2.41% or 20,675 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.95M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Zacks Investment Management owns 120,380 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,405 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,918 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 2.81% or 170,923 shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 251,064 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,866 shares to 27,255 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,298 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corpcom Usd (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 650 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,500 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 2.69% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital has 30,991 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 36,557 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Lc invested in 138,396 shares. Howard Capital accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 0.11% or 89,659 shares. Money Mngmt Lc accumulated 37,480 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,031 shares. The New York-based American Intl Gp has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shell Asset reported 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Lc owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 359 were reported by Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc).

