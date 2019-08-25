Edge Wealth Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted by $3.01 Million; First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Its Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $12.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 64,677 shares. South State holds 0.04% or 19,835 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 94,168 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru reported 0.03% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 35,400 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp stated it has 65,923 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Kopp Inv Advisors Lc reported 396,327 shares or 6.56% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 143,450 shares. Everence Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Teton Advisors Inc holds 114,780 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. 301,748 are held by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44,433 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $26.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA) by 32,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares to 3,938 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,473 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.