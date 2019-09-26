Edge Wealth Management Raised Position in Chevron (CVX) by $1.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $7.87 Million; Shares Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, up from 47,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 3.23M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 584,837 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 2,236 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,597 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Svcs Grp has invested 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 19,488 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Bailard has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,394 shares. Opus Invest Management invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 206,012 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.14% or 37,800 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 1.47% stake. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aspen Inv Management has 9,620 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Regions has 1.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt stated it has 16,132 shares. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lipe Dalton, New York-based fund reported 930 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd holds 3,749 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Algeria’s Sonatrach says it is talking to Chevron – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1.63M shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr LP reported 5.02% stake. Sei Invests owns 105,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 19,969 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,969 shares. World Investors holds 8.79 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 20,129 are owned by Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Eagle Asset accumulated 84,688 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 172,851 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 8.58% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 62,747 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Morgan Stanley owns 537,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 846,442 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tocagen Falls On Failed Late-Stage Brain Cancer Study; Sintx Technologies Shares Jump – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54M shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).