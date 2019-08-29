Edge Wealth Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $813,033; Forest Hill Capital Has Raised Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding By $1.45 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 33.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 42,521 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 171,289 shares with $5.88 million value, up from 128,768 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 216,742 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,949 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 152,018 shares with $17.90 million value, up from 145,069 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd reported 0% stake. 14,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 27,092 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co invested in 30,574 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 16,843 shares. D E Shaw & holds 31,329 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 60,668 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 15,453 shares. 41,019 are owned by First Trust Ltd Partnership. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 75 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 28,000 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBE’s Holdings Imply 19% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of stock.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Triumph Bancorp Inc stake by 104,579 shares to 288,037 valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Contura Energy Inc stake by 37,128 shares and now owns 30,872 shares. Cbtx Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 29.46% above currents $34.76 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 38.53M shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 60,600 are held by Icon Advisers Incorporated. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc owns 114,423 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 152,538 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc owns 1.01 million shares. Weiss Multi has 111,700 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 4.28 million were reported by Bahl Gaynor. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,142 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 16,934 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taconic Cap Advisors Lp reported 1.34% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 18,289 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.83% above currents $135.56 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse.