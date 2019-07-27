Edge Wealth Management Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $570,000; Market Value Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $7.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 97.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 130,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 133,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06 million shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 900.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,110 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 107,102 shares to 122,489 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,975 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

