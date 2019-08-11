Edge Wealth Management Raised Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $4.49 Million; Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Holding by $1.10 Million; Share Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 925.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 154,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 171,551 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.61M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.37 million shares traded or 16.40% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Susquehanna Int Llp invested in 0% or 217,322 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 6,637 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 152,919 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Comerica Bank accumulated 75,446 shares. 144,032 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company stated it has 215,451 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 477,433 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 31,230 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 10,226 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 411 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sunlands Technology Group, Fred’s, Acer Therapeutics, and Diebold Nixdorf and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Freeport-McMoRan, Diebold Nixdorf, and Unisys Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Expanded Class Period in the Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270. 2,500 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $27,467 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. GREENFIELD GARY G also bought $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Thursday, June 13. Heyden Olaf Robert had bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581 on Monday, March 4. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 4.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 113,900 shares to 158,000 shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,500 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Reilly Advisors Lc has 39,060 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 0.04% or 13,515 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.17 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 3.67M are owned by Beutel Goodman Co. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 153,531 shares. 224 were reported by C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & owns 0.97% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 151,244 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 39,437 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.05% or 1.75M shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,852 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.18% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 47,526 shares. 15,567 were accumulated by Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Llc.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares to 80,452 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,473 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.