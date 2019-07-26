Edge Wealth Management Raised Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding By $4.49 Million; AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (AGTEF) Shorts Raised By 25.82%

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 925.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 154,825 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 171,551 shares with $5.01 million value, up from 16,726 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $20.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 12.28 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit

AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (OTCMKTS:AGTEF) had an increase of 25.82% in short interest. AGTEF’s SI was 53,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.82% from 42,600 shares previously. With 57,600 avg volume, 1 days are for AGTECH HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (OTCMKTS:AGTEF)’s short sellers to cover AGTEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0558. About 1.54 million shares traded or 4311.81% up from the average. AGTech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGTEF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AGTech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated lottery technology and services firm primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $702.38 million. It is involved in the development and supply of lottery and other games, related software, and underlying supporting systems; sale and distribution of lottery and other games; and provision of maintenance, after-sales, training, and consultancy services for software games and systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides sports lottery management and marketing consultancy services; phone and mobile betting solutions for lottery organizations; and researches, develops, maintains, and sells sports lottery terminals and systems, and handheld lottery sales equipment.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 34.93% above currents $23.22 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 113,135 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 14,164 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.17% or 100,570 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has 15,567 shares. Colonial Tru holds 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 23,897 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tarbox Family Office holds 299 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 170 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company accumulated 0% or 25,604 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.56M shares. Moors And Cabot reported 63,832 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Natixis invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 8,433 shares.

