Edge Wealth Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Cut by $385,152 as Market Value Rose; Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position as Valuation Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 2,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $204.13. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business -; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs makes first hire in cryptocurrency markets unit

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 3.21M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 187,796 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc accumulated 131,000 shares. Twin accumulated 37,340 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.09% or 13,285 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,222 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 100,218 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp reported 2.46% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 1.04M shares. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,461 are held by Ipswich Inv Management. Franklin Resources holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12.31M shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Communications has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 540 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 220,422 shares. Aimz Ltd Llc has 54,102 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 269,471 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Union Pacific, Lowe’s & Gilead – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,832 shares to 35,874 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 20,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp by 24,700 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA) by 928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.21 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.