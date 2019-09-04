Edge Wealth Management Lowered General Dynamics (GD) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 18.07% above currents $8.19 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. See Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9.5000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5000 Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,660 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 54,374 shares with $9.19M value, down from 59,034 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $189.28. About 836,470 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.90 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs L P reported 0.02% stake. 300,000 are held by Da Davidson &. Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 81,423 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 5.32 million shares. Truepoint holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,000 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 208,791 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. City invested in 0.03% or 9,900 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Co holds 21,837 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 80,463 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gp Inc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 41,752 shares. Catalyst Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 95,200 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability accumulated 205,313 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2.81M shares.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 26.91 million shares traded or 92.32% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was made by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. $478,000 worth of stock was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $856.92 million for 15.46 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Rivernrth Doublelne Str Opp stake by 24,700 shares to 43,636 valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Docusign Inc stake by 14,484 shares and now owns 56,622 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. Another trade for 159 shares valued at $28,549 was made by Burns Mark Lagrand on Friday, August 9.