Edge Wealth Management Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Financial Counselors Has Raised Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding By $553,264

Financial Counselors Inc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 23.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 1,208 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 6,275 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 5,067 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $49.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $537.52. About 306,690 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 24.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,242 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 11,226 shares with $1.69M value, up from 8,984 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $134.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. Shares for $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 79,488 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Management Ltd Partnership holds 170,000 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Tru Advsr Lp owns 9,741 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Apg Asset Nv reported 81,843 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 1,148 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Oak Cap Ltd Liability has 0.93% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,407 shares. 3,474 were reported by Sumitomo Life Communications. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0.97% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Barclays Pcl invested in 0.07% or 246,689 shares. Farallon Capital stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc has 834 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 3,690 shares to 18,914 valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 6,775 shares and now owns 126,967 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $504.77’s average target is -6.09% below currents $537.52 stock price. Sherwin-Williams Company had 23 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $51000 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 4 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co The (NYSE:PG) stake by 64,740 shares to 38,611 valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Iboxx Investment Gra (LQD) stake by 92,910 shares and now owns 3,350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.72% above currents $152.82 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. JMP Securities maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $18800 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $17100 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Global Invsts LP invested in 1.99% or 2.92M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 30,346 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,575 shares. 28,273 are owned by Stoneridge Prtnrs Lc. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 796 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 334,986 shares stake. Swedbank reported 1.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clough Prns Lp reported 117,445 shares. New York-based Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Td Asset reported 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Cap Advisors LP accumulated 1,530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.39% or 91,909 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 2,371 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,727 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.