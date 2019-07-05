Edge Wealth Management Lifted Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake; ENI SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (EIPAF) Sellers Increased By 44.27% Their Shorts

ENI SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EIPAF) had an increase of 44.27% in short interest. EIPAF’s SI was 1.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 44.27% from 1.35M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19496 days are for ENI SPA ROMA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EIPAF)’s short sellers to cover EIPAF’s short positions. It closed at $15.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 925.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edge Wealth Management Llc acquired 154,825 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Edge Wealth Management Llc holds 171,551 shares with $5.01 million value, up from 16,726 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $19.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 6.15M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 16,132 shares to 134,626 valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stake by 55,200 shares and now owns 109,473 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability owns 3,349 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.36% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Putnam Invests Lc owns 2.46 million shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca holds 66,450 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). United Fire Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ubs Asset Americas reported 3.97 million shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.25 million shares. Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lmr Prns Llp reported 24,704 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Adirondack Com reported 365 shares stake. California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The California-based First Foundation has invested 0.93% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Best Ideas List Still Has 50% Implied Upside for 8 Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 17 report.