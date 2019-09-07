Edge Wealth Management Lifted Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $1.52 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holder C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Upped Its Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 12,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 47,466 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 35,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares to 134,626 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,683 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kanawha Ltd Liability holds 96,729 shares. Sns Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.11% or 3,876 shares. Fincl Architects Inc accumulated 0.13% or 590 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dana Inv Advsrs Inc holds 127,336 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited reported 112,221 shares. Old Natl Bank In accumulated 0.86% or 133,113 shares. Acg Wealth reported 12,629 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Alley Lc accumulated 1.96% or 54,204 shares. Tctc Ltd owns 25,211 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.87% or 3.47 million shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.4% or 25,461 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,264 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 4,984 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 212,274 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Ltd Llc holds 14,754 shares. Commerce Bank holds 9,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh reported 22,598 shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 0.02% or 250 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fmr reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Harvest Fund Ltd Llc holds 2.37% or 4.00M shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 5,321 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Adams Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 52,626 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 23,669 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 29,677 shares or 0.25% of the stock.