Edge Wealth Management Increases Position in Boeing Co The (BA); Mangrove Partners Boosted Holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $5.44 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co The (BA) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 928 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 1.79 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 213,475 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Invest Lc. Mangrove Ptnrs holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 3.46M shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Blackrock Inc holds 6.99 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 186,708 are held by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com. Raymond James And invested in 0% or 13,007 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 27,261 shares. Principal Group accumulated 12,997 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 54,900 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). 62,597 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co. Pura Vida Investments Limited Company holds 197,594 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 123,245 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 124,260 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Catalyst (CPRX) Q1 Loss Narrows, Firdapse Off to a Good Start – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalyst settles patent dispute with Northwestern U. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Catalyst (CPRX) Up on New Drug Application for Firdapse – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2018. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals settles patent dispute with Northwestern University – South Florida Business Journal” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Support of Rare Disease Day 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 92,899 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 0.88% or 3,689 shares. Fire Gru holds 10.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 75,000 shares. Vestor Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,143 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.46% stake. Guardian Invest reported 11,248 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.72% or 758,217 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 171,178 shares. S R Schill & Assocs has 4,336 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Citizens National Bank & Tru accumulated 16,771 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cna Finance has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Trust Communications invested in 0.11% or 1,019 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Com has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lenox Wealth Management has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,089 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 5,180 shares to 7,704 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing and Muilenburg: Turbulence Ahead – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.