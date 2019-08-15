Edge Wealth Management Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stake by $1.92 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Increased Its Ww Grainger (GWW) Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 222,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.05 million, up from 218,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $263.99. About 312,484 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 390.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 339,267 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares to 101,683 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,473 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Top-Tier Dividend Stocks for 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Announces Additional Board Member – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 309 were accumulated by Enterprise Fin Services Corp. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.14% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 11,051 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 14,789 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Ltd Liability has invested 5.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 29,752 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 14,656 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cincinnati holds 0.17% or 102,266 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0% or 13,787 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cypress Cap Ltd Co (Wy) owns 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.04M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital accumulated 1,200 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 354,319 shares. Arcadia Management Mi owns 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 450 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 34,078 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wendell David Associates has 6,332 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,502 shares. Tirschwell Loewy reported 835 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.07% or 5.88 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 19,284 shares. Bridges Mgmt invested in 1,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Century Companies holds 118,162 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 17,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 776 shares.