Edge Wealth Management Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $4.49 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Cut Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 97,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 925.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 154,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 171,551 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 14.49M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,518 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 24,704 shares. Epoch Prns Incorporated holds 686,854 shares. 200 are owned by Horan Advsr Ltd. Invesco owns 7.05 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 102,132 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 40,700 shares. Moreover, Montgomery Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 198,694 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.05 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 11,225 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares to 54,374 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,917 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 1.17 million shares. Sfe Counsel owns 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,370 shares. 170,004 were reported by Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 2.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 244,870 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.24% or 52,061 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 8,098 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.36% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. 1,554 were accumulated by Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 7,445 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 369,498 shares. The Virginia-based Invest Management Of Virginia Limited has invested 1.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).