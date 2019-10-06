Edge Wealth Management Increased Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $336,300 as Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) Share Value Rose While Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $455,672

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (UPS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 4,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 9,408 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, down from 13,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 2,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 8,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.27 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,485 shares to 7,599 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company holds 2.32% or 103,528 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,060 shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.44% or 54,249 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Incorporated owns 511,220 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 7,594 shares. 116,825 were reported by Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp. E&G Advsr LP owns 3,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 178,114 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc reported 112,209 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct reported 109,188 shares. Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Creative Planning has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,968 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & accumulated 40,255 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt holds 0.13% or 4,516 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS to create 1,000 jobs in Louisville with new investment – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS â€œBrowns,â€ Company’s Iconic Uniform, Get A Makeover – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Barrons.com published: “E-Commerce May Not Be So Bad for UPS Stock – Barron’s” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Corporation In has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,960 shares. Birch Hill Limited Co reported 8,825 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 2.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,045 shares. Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has invested 0.62% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Edge Wealth Management Lc has 11,226 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 213,224 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 6,255 shares. Karp Capital accumulated 18,270 shares. First Foundation reported 2,009 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,058 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.09% or 34,677 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 943,226 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc owns 270,000 shares for 6.45% of their portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Llc holds 0.43% or 23,827 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 1.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 196,353 shares.