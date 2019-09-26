Edge Wealth Management Increased General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $932,190

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 4,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 58,843 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 54,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $186. About 1.71M shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 8,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 263,247 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.47M, down from 271,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 2.75M shares traded or 63.23% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 11,500 shares to 97,973 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,955 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Epoch Investment Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 90,609 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc invested 0.72% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fagan Associate Inc owns 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,510 shares. Woodmont Counsel invested in 0.11% or 2,382 shares. Brown Advisory owns 378,082 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Capital Global Investors reported 1.42% stake. Texas Yale has 9,784 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 12,070 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 446,402 shares stake. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 0.3% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,765 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 41,000 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co owns 31,749 shares. 9,050 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset has 125,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Newtyn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.29% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 94,756 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 0.03% or 31,302 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 33,300 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 391,560 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 12,800 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 0.16% or 1.78M shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn, California-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 22,096 shares. Associated Banc owns 2,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Limited Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Strs Ohio owns 66,584 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 152,231 shares to 340,736 shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 71,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

