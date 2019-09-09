Edge Wealth Management Holding In United Technologies (UTX) Was Has Increased; Fortinet (FTNT) Market Valuation Declined While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Upped Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 83,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.28 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,350 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 20,027 shares. Tt Int has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Consulate holds 2,570 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Co (Wy) accumulated 7,638 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com invested 0.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 18,833 are owned by Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corporation. Regal Advsrs reported 18,525 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 1,449 shares. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 181,379 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 16 shares. Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Garland holds 3.55% or 39,760 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,938 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).