Edge Wealth Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) by $2.54 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,938 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 18,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 29,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 28,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 57,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 230,193 shares traded or 41.92% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 21.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,399 shares to 49,708 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd holds 51,413 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.52% or 42,168 shares. 15,165 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 166,300 shares. Stanley invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,047 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 85,331 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,567 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 120,230 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Patten Gp Inc owns 6,871 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Df Dent And invested in 0.06% or 67,767 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt accumulated 15,345 shares. Weybosset Rech Management Ltd holds 0.14% or 5,450 shares. Pinnacle Prns has 27,899 shares.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.02 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $19.01 million for 25.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 49,555 shares to 655,037 shares, valued at $68.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 13,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.32% or 348,063 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 2,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 105,042 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Sun Life Fin Inc has 0.03% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Fmr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 28,308 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.31% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).