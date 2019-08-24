Edge Wealth Management Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) Has Boosted by $4.92 Million; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $300,222 as Stock Rose

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 49,491 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 154,319 shares. Ok stated it has 35,248 shares. Texas-based Scott Selber has invested 1.71% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc stated it has 4,744 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 325,114 were accumulated by Westwood Holdg Gp. Weybosset & Mgmt Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Monetary Management Gp Inc holds 0.06% or 825 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 2,771 shares in its portfolio. Windward Cap Management Ca has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Qs Limited Com stated it has 7,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 383,988 shares. American Century Companies holds 1.41 million shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares to 275 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,683 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

