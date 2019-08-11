Edge Wealth Management Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Raised; Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 145,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (PNC) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 20,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration Of Warrants – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 74,847 shares to 181,163 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 26,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares to 54,374 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,626 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

