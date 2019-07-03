Edge Wealth Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut as Stock Rose; As Stamps.Com (STMP) Shares Declined, Bessemer Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.45 Million

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 17,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 17,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 263,505 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 84,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 2.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $10.35 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. On Thursday, January 31 Khechfe Amine sold $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 1,200 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tekne Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 249,542 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 60 shares. 37,937 were reported by D E Shaw Com Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 18 shares. 1,270 are held by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 13,003 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 1,448 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,443 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 43,476 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 11,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 7,219 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 5,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.76 million shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $156.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,509 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 2.87% or 25,000 shares. State Street holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155.14 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 1.95% or 400,696 shares. Loudon Ltd accumulated 18,291 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 20,980 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 274,345 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 265,105 shares. Churchill Management Corporation owns 20,954 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Carderock Mgmt invested in 5,089 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 65,784 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,388 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1.09M shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,107 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 32,540 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.