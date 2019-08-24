Edge Wealth Management Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.66 Million; Capital Returns Management Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Cut as Stock Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 78,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 98,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 1.09 million shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares to 495 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,374 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Co reported 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hamel Assocs has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability Co holds 3,654 shares. 185,697 were reported by Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,161 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blair William Com Il owns 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 88,182 shares. Bridgeway Capital owns 113,600 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc invested in 7,833 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 5,577 shares stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 36,326 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 31,968 are owned by Richard C Young And. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 26.83 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.